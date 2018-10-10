10 enticing photos of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from the romantic ‘Fever’ video

After the music video of Wizkid’s banging ‘Fever’ song went viral, Nigerians can’t stop talking after the singer showed too much love and romance to Tiwa Savage whom he used as his vixen.

You don’t get to see Tiwa Savage play a video vixen every day and not just that, show off a lot of skin. Well, Tiwa Savage gave it her all in this video and it created some really romantic and intense moments.

The vibes between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in this video gave room for us to get some really out of this world photos. So guys, here are ten hot photos from Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video featuring Tiwa Savage.