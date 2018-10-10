Uncategorized

10 enticing photos of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage from the romantic ‘Fever’ video

After the music video of Wizkid’s banging ‘Fever’ song went viral, Nigerians can’t stop talking after the singer showed too much love and romance to Tiwa Savage whom he used as his vixen.

You don’t get to see Tiwa Savage play a video vixen every day and not just that, show off a lot of skin. Well, Tiwa Savage gave it her all in this video and it created some really romantic and intense moments.

The vibes between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid in this video gave room for us to get some really out of this world photos. So guys, here are ten hot photos from Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ video featuring Tiwa Savage.




Tags

You may also like

Between actress, Onyii Alex and a fan who wants to see her ‘V’

Cross River mentally ill family gets rescued and hospitalized

Roman goddess fights for Wizkid’s undivided attention and gets bashed by a fan

Tiwa Savage gives relationship advise amidst Fever Video controversy

Actress Juliet Ibrahim confirms break up with Iceberg Slim, says it was mutual (video)

I’m ugly & rocking it – UK-based Nigerian lady Ebonylips reveals

Young lady turns her NYSC uniform to traditional attire in birthday photos

“The chemistry is so believable” – Faithia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance in “Fever” video

Breaking: Federal High Court grants Fayose N50m bail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *