’10 Shots, 10 Goal’ – Fans Want Paco Alcacer Back At Barcelona As Soon As Possible

Paco Alcacer who is on loan at Borussia Dortmud from Barcelona seems to have rediscovered his goal scoring instict which made Barca forked out 30 million pounds for his signature last two seasons.

The former Valencia striker struggled to establish himself at  Barcelona which made the Spanish champions to send him out on loan to  Borussia Dortmund.

He came on in the second half for Spain yesterday during their match against England and scored with his first touch in the match. With the goal yesterday, he has now  scored 10 goals with just 10 shots on target since his move to the Bundesliga side.

Meaning that all his shots on goal have ended up in the back of the net since his move to Dortmund. Amazing isn’t it???

