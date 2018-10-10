’10 Shots, 10 Goal’ – Fans Want Paco Alcacer Back At Barcelona As Soon As Possible

Paco Alcacer who is on loan at Borussia Dortmud from Barcelona seems to have rediscovered his goal scoring instict which made Barca forked out 30 million pounds for his signature last two seasons.

The former Valencia striker struggled to establish himself at Barcelona which made the Spanish champions to send him out on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

He came on in the second half for Spain yesterday during their match against England and scored with his first touch in the match. With the goal yesterday, he has now scored 10 goals with just 10 shots on target since his move to the Bundesliga side.

Meaning that all his shots on goal have ended up in the back of the net since his move to Dortmund. Amazing isn’t it???

See goal below:

245 minutes, 10 shots, 10 goals.. Valverde has bloods in his hands for not giving chances and not keeping Paco Alcacer 😔 pic.twitter.com/OsyFniu2el — Oluwaseyi 💭 (@Shexxilona) October 15, 2018

What fans are saying:

Alcacer has got seven goals in four games for Dortmund and is banging them in for Spain, and Barca agreed to a €23m clause in his loan deal 🤔🧐 — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) October 15, 2018

Paco Alcacer's outrageous form continues. He's scored 10 goals in 245 minutes this season. Nearly four per 90 minutes. — Andy West (@andywest01) October 15, 2018

Paco Alcacer has scored 10 goals in 245 minutes this season. 24.5 minutes per goal.

10 goals from 10 shots on target pic.twitter.com/1FNYdYupJl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 15, 2018

