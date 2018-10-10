’10 Wins In A Row’ – Here Is How Arsenal Players Reacted To Equaling 11 Years Old ‘Personal’Record

Arsenal made it 10 wins in a row yesterday after beating Leicester city by three goals to one during their domestic league match at the Emirate stadium. The Gunners last achieved such feat in 2007/2008 season, when they went 10 games across all competitions before tasting defeat.

Should they win their next match against Sporting Lisbon in the EUROPA league on Thursday, then they would set a new personal record of 11 wins across all competitions.

At the end of their match against Leicester city yesterday, which culminated into their tenth straight wins across all competitions, Arsenal players took out time to react on social media to the winning streak.

What the players are saying:

And, the Arsenal win again ✅ pic.twitter.com/sffRO2r4fB — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 22, 2018

That’s What We Like! Another Win! #YaaDigg💪🏽. Prince Strikes Again 🤪🥜👑 pic.twitter.com/qvHgluErR1 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) October 22, 2018