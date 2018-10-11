11 Expatriates Reportedly Trapped as Building Collapses in Anambra

Daily Post is reporting that at least 11 expatriates were trapped in a three-storey building in Nnewi which collapsed last night.

According to the media house, the building is located in Okpuno in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, and the said expatriates are mainly masons and tillers and other site workers who came from other West African countries.

As at press time, rescue workers were already at the scene trying to rescue victims. And speaking about the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said nine of the foreign workers had been rescued alive, and that rescue workers were working to rescue the remaining two.

Read his statement below:

“A distress call was received from the vigilante group in Okpuno that a three Storeyed building belonging to one Mr Avoyi Collins collapsed at Okpuno Otolo in Nnewi LGA of Anambra State. Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander Nnewi, Nnanna Ama rushed to the Scene and cordoned off the Area to prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to steal. Volunteers were also mobilised for the rescue of trapped victims including 11 foreign masons from the Republic of Togo. So far, nine of them were rescued alive from the collapsed building while efforts are ongoing to rescue two others who are still trapped inside the debris. The rescued victims were rushed to the Community Health Center Okpuno for medical attention and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The reason for the building collapse had yet to be ascertained as at press time.