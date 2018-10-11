’11 Wins In A Row, Clean Sheet Today, Lets Wrap It Up On Sunday’ – Gunners Reactions To Winning Streak Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Arsenal edged out Portuguese club, Sporting CP, by a lone goal today at the ongoing EUROPA league tournament to pull clear at the top of group E. In so doing the have now made it 11 consecutive wins across all competition for the first time in 11 years.

Their last defeat was in the domestic league when their London rival, Chelsea, ran away with a 3-2 at Stamford bridge. They have gone on to dispatch all opponents met since then.

Their players who are happy with this impressive winning streak have taken out time to react by taking to their twitter handle to say one or two things.

What the players are saying below:

A very important win against Sporting CP and a great second-half🔥🔥 A big compliment to my team! Let's keep up the great work 💪🏻#COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/932cvuQ3Ab — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) October 25, 2018