18+: How Job Interview Turned Into Blowjob Session

Soji’s hand turned the key in the lock of his beautiful house, and my eyes shifted toward his jeans once again. My fingers had longed to grip his firm ass from the second I saw it. Every part of me wanted to scream for him to hurry up as the thoughts of my interview raced through my mind.

I couldn’t believe how quickly he had turned a business interview into a pussy-throbbing, soul-aching, and lust-inducing conversation. I could feel his hands moving with unnatural grace, gripping the red wine glass gently and with class.

Every of Soji’s move made my body tremble with excitement, but I couldn’t show him any of the desire that craved to escape my mind. I desperately wanted to reach my hand under the table, inch my way along the inner seam of the jeans that molded to his lower body so perfectly. I needed to feel the strength and power that they hid inside of them. However, I had to show restraint. Today was an interview, not a date, and the last thing I needed was for him to turn down the job.

I took a few deep breaths and opened my eyes to see Soji staring at me.

“So I was right about your eyes stalking my body for the last hour.”

His words were cocky and proud, but the way he said them made my heart beat faster. He stood up and took off his jacket and sat in the chair next to me. His hand ran under my thigh-length dress.

Soji’s fingers slid my panties to the side of my dripping pussy. Brushing his large harsh fingers against my soaking wet lips, he whispered, “How about we continue the interview in bed?”

I didn’t have words for Soji’s question and simply nodded.

Now that the door was open to his house, he ushered me in first. When the door clicked shut, I couldn’t hold back any longer. The proper boss was gone, and I was a lust and need filled woman with a gorgeous man in front of me. I pressed myself against him and took his face in my hands as my lips met his. The lust that had filled me before ignited with passion as his tongue danced with mine. I could feel him smiling and I pushed away from our embrace even though his hands on my ass felt majestic.

Just like the cheap whore that I felt like, I knelt down in front of him and pushed him back against the rail. My hands were shaking, but I managed to unbutton those jeans that I wanted to be inside of for the last hour.

I pulled his shirt up so that I could taste his stomach and work my way down to the hard cock that I could feel through his pants. It wanted out, but it was time to make him feel a little desperate now. My hands weren’t shaking now as I finally was able to touch the rippling muscles that covered his perfect body.

As I pulled his dick free, it sprung out in front of me, and I gripped his shaft as my lips embraced the head. Soji let out a soft moan of pleasure as he looked down and I looked up at the man that had brought these cravings out in me, and it was my turn to smile a little as he leaned back against the rail without my urging this time. I could feel his need, and it fed my desires. My pussy was hungry for him, but this was a perfect delicacy.

To be continued…