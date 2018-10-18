18-Year Old Barber Drugs 14-Year-Old Neighbour, Defiles Her While Sleeping

The police in Lagos have arrested an 18-year-old barber, Bakare Ismail, for allegedly defiling his neighbour, a 14-year-old girl.

Ismail had reportedly lured the girl, Bidemi (pseudonym), to his parents’ residence on Banjo Street, Owutu in the Ikorodu area of the state on Saturday, October 13, around 4pm.

While the victim was seated, Ismail allegedly offered her a soft drink laced with a sedative. She was said to have slept off minutes after taking the drink.

Saturday Punch learnt that the suspect had s-x with Bidemi, who reportedly woke up to find bloodstains on her pants.

The victim told the police that she was running an errand for her aunt when Ismail, who lives in the next compound, approached her and demanded to have a talk with her. She said she went back to him after delivering the message her aunt sent her.

“While I was in his apartment, he offered me a soft drink which I drank. As we were talking, I did not know when I slept off. When I woke up, I saw bloodstains on my clothes. I rushed home to change my clothes.

“I was crying because I knew my aunt would punish me if she knew I had been raped.”

However, the suspect denied committing the crime, adding that he did not give Bidemi any drink that day.

“I was not at home throughout that day. My dad was not around either. He locked up the house before he left. So, I did not have s-x with her. She was lying,” he added.

The victim was taken to Mirabel Centre in Ikeja, where a test conducted on her reportedly revealed that there was a laceration in her private parts.

Ismail was consequently brought before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court by a police prosecutor, Inspector Benson Emuehi, on one count of defilement.