20-year-old Nigerian Lady declares she wants to be a wife in four years time

Simisola Sowole, A Twitter user has declared that she wants to be a wife in four years time.

So obviously the time to start dating her ‘potential husband’ is now.

She took to her Twitter page, @burnt__dodo to list her spec.

She wrote:

“Please I am looking for a husband material. I’m 5’7. Age, 20. Half graduate (dem never give kpali). I love cooking. I’m part Tom boy. I’m very interesting. I don’t give wahala. Please Rt, he is on your TL. I want to be a MRS in 2022. I’m serious”.

She then continued, “He should be above 6ft. Good looking. Good job. Not a bore. Not obsessed. No anger issues. We’re good to go”.

See her tweet:

