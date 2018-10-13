News Feed

200 level Uniben student excited after her boyfriend proposed to her

A beautiful 200 level student of the University of Benin, Benin Edo State, identified as, Charity got engaged to her man, after the latter popped the question.

Her boyfriend, identified as, Victor, popped the question, shortly after her final exam paper, and she said yes.

Victor works in Warri, while Charity is a Banking & Finance student at the reputable University, she just moved on to 300 level.

Congratulations to them!

