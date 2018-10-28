2019: Emir Sanusi warns Nigerians against electing uneducated leaders

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Saturday cautioned Nigerians against voting for uneducated political leaders.

According to Emir Sanusi, uneducated leaders who were voted into power could not provide education for Nigerians.

He spoke at the 6th convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to the monarch,

“We have to take an interest in the quality of our leaders and representatives in the level of education. If you look around this country at many levels of leadership, we have elected and we have chosen to elect people who do not have an education. And because they are not educated, they cannot give an education.

“We need to lay more emphasis on the quality of people we elect to executive and legislative offices and we need to make sure that those to whom we entrust policy are themselves educated and know the value of education.

“Let us invest more in education and let us give up some of the privileges that we have such as the trillions we are spending subsiding petroleum products. That money should go into educating our young people.

“We are spending too much monies on roads and bridges and trains and too little money educating our children. Let us educate these young people and they will build the roads, train and bridges. We do not need to invite the Chinese to do that for us. And until the leadership at all levels in this country and the followership understand that this is what is most important, because I do understand sometimes that if a governor does not build roads or bridges, he is seen as not have been performed by the people.

“We build all these highways and there are more pedestrians on the highways than cars and those pedestrians are most often people without education and help. Development is first and foremost about people.”