2019: Fire for fire as Atiku & Buhari’s spokespersons get into shouting match On live TV (Video)

A live TV programme was this morning, put to an abrupt end as the spokespersons of the Buhari and Atiku campaign organisations nearly came to blows during an interview.

While speaking during a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s spokespersons, Festus Keyamo, and Segun Showunmi respectively, were involved in a heated political debate live on TV.

Atiku’s Spokesman, Showunmi, gave enormous reasons why Nigerians should vote out Buhari and bring in Atiku to restructure the country, while Buhari’s Spokesman, Festus Keyamo took a swipe at Segun for saying that Obasanjo/Atiku’s administration did well in 1999.

Keyamo advised Nigerians not to be cowed by Atiku’s sweet manifestoes and promises, noting that Atiku is not Donald Trump that used his private industries to move America forward.

In the later part of the interview, the spokespersons argued and refused to listen to the moderator who had to quickly bring the programme to an end.

