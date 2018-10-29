Politics, Trending

2019 general elections: Your votes will count – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming 2019 general election will be free and fair.

According to the President, who would also be battling in the presidential election to retain his seat, Nigerians are free to vote for whoever they want.

In a statement by President Buhari on Monday, he stated that, Nigerians should be assures that no one will trample on their will, adding that the era of vote buying, is long gone.

In his words:

Nigerians will enjoy free and fair elections in 2019. The President has only one vote, governors have a vote each, just like anybody else. Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with. The era of awarding votes is well and truly behind us.

