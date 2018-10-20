News Feed

2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has mocked a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Obasanjo said he did not know the leadership position Tinubu was occupying in the APC.

The former President was responding to questions on a programme tagged, “The Talk.”

The show was aired on a YouTube Channel, ‘Voice of the People.’

Obasanjo also discussed other national issues on the show and also talked about the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former military Head of State recognised Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as his vice.

But when asked about Tinubu, Obasanjo said, “Oh, Bola? Bola is supposed to be the leader of the APC.

“I don’t know the position of his leadership as you and I are talking.”

