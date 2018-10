Despite all his fame and accolades, there is a certain day in the life of Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia, that he would never forget and he shared it with Saturday Beats in a recent interview.

He said,

“The happiest day of my life was the first time I heard my song on the radio.

The first time I heard my song on the radio, it was like a Christmas feeling for me.

The saddest day of my life, however, was when I lost my father.”