30 Passengers Including 18 Corps members die in accident at Mowe

18 corps members reportedly lost their lives in accident which occurred at Mowe, which occurred while on their way to Lagos from Kaduna.

It was gathered that there was 30 passengers in the car, and they all lost their lives including the driver. Twitter user @Lola_josh who shared report of death of the 18 corps members, wrote;

18 corpers lost their lives this early morning sad. They were 30 passengers, they all lost their lives including the driver. 18 corpers and other passengers including the drive didn’t make it. At mowe, coming from kaduna. On their way to lag from kaduna, they were rushed to osuth.

