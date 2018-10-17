“40% of my cabinet would be women & youths” – Atiku Abubakar tells Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar who is seriously bidding to replace President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock, come 2019, has revealed to Nigerians that he will hit the ground running if he emerges victorious.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has taken to his verified Twitter page to tell millions of Nigerians that 40% of his cabinet will be made up of women and youths.

The influential Adamawa politician went further to disclose that his policy document for Nigeria, if he wins the 2019 election, is ready, adding that Nigeria became the world headquarter for poverty under incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote:

“Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty. If we are to change that, we must empower women & youths.

“Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet would be women & youths”.

The former vice president, said his policy document is ready and will be unveiled soon.

“During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses.

“Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are losing our best doctors & professionals.

“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment.”

