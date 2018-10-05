5 ways Buhari can prove his certificate – Reno Omokri

The debate on whether president Muhammadu Buhari has his academic certificate has been a hot one among many Nigerians. The debate on the matter enjoyed a boost recently after the president again failed to submit his certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an affidavit sworn by the president and submitted to INEC, Buhari stated that his certificate was with the military, also claimed in 2015.

However, a prominent opposition voice against Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government, Reno Omokri, has proffered ways in which Buhari can prove he has a WAEC certificate.

See below:

* As C-in-C, order army to release it

* Request replacement copy from WAEC

* Ask his secondary school for statement of results

* Present photocopy

* show dated documents from the army acknowledging receipt of his WAEC certificate