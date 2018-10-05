Politics, Trending

5 ways Buhari can prove his certificate – Reno Omokri

The debate on whether president Muhammadu Buhari has his academic certificate has been a hot one among many Nigerians. The debate on the matter enjoyed a boost recently after the president again failed to submit his certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an affidavit sworn by the president and submitted to INEC, Buhari stated that his certificate was with the military, also claimed in 2015.

However, a prominent opposition voice against Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government, Reno Omokri, has proffered ways in which Buhari can prove he has a WAEC certificate.

See below:

* As C-in-C, order army to release it
* Request replacement copy from WAEC
* Ask his secondary school for statement of results
* Present photocopy
* show dated documents from the army acknowledging receipt of his WAEC certificate

You may also like

2019 general elections: Your votes will count – Buhari

Obasanjo and Atiku were busy building private universities, while the public on suffered series of strike – Keyamo

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up her royal status to marry a commoner (Photos)

Beautiful lady marries her physically-challenged boyfriend in style (photos)

To those who say we cannot win: Unveiling the Oby Ezekwesili Roadmap to Victory in 2019 | #Fight4Naija

Spectranet Bags 4G LTE ISP Award, Maintains Market Position

Learn how to Build an Empire with Heels from Award-Winning Shoe Designer, NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD – Join Nicholas in his Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th October

Saraki, Atiku, PDP mourn Tony Anenih

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *