6 Chibok girls not 57 were sighted in Sambisa – Boko haram escapee

Parents of the abducted Chibok school girls have debunked reports 57 girls were sighted in Sambisa Forest.

Speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Spokesperson of the parents, Mr Ayuba Alamson, said a lady, whom he identified as Jummai Abouku, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity, said she stayed with only six girls in the forest.

According to Jummai Abouku, who was recently by the military to her family after profiling and screening said some of the Chibok Girls she said are married with kids.

“Jummai, a mother of six was abducted together with her elder son by the insurgents at Askira Uba in 2014.”

“Jumai told us that six of the girls were married to the insurgents, one of them is pregnant with one child and another one has a baby, while the remaining four were married without children.

“Few months before her escape, Jumai was also forced to marry one of the insurgents and she is now pregnant.

“She escaped with her son and stayed in a camp in Bama, before they were released to their family in Chibok.

“This is what she narrated to us and we do not know the source of the information about the 57 girls sighted in Cameroon.

”We are happy over the development, it rekindles our hope that the remaining girls in the insurgents’ captivity are alive and would be released.”

 

