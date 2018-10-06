News Feed

6 Soldiers Injured, As They Gun Down Dreaded Boko Haram Terrorists During A War In Borno

Nigerian Army said that six soldiers sustained injury while repelling Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush at Arege area of Borno on Friday.
Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Army Director, Public Relations, announced this in a statement he issued in Maiduguri on Saturday.

He said that scores of the insurgents were neutralised while others escaped with various degrees of injury during the encounter.

Chukwu said that one vehicle was recovered from the terrorists, while three gun trucks were destroyed by the troops of Sector 3, deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“Unfortunately, six soldiers sustained various degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention at the military facility.

“The public is once again reminded to report any suspicious movements or activities in their areas to the law enforcement agents for prompt action,’’ he announced.

