60-year-old woman & her husband welcome first baby after 36 years Of Marriage (Photos)

Without a shadow of doubt, God indeed works in many miraculous ways that no one can fathom. This is the only explanation for a woman’s case who gave birth at the age of 60 in Ogun state.

The unbelievable story was shared by Oluyemi Ajibola, the Head of Public Relations at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere Abeokuta Ogun-state.

According to Oluyemi, the 60-year-old woman and her husband have been married for 36 years but without a child until God finally answered their prayers.

The newborn baby was christened recently by Pastor Olusola Oyewole of Divine Heights Bible Church in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Oluyemi Ajibola’s Facebook post reads:

“Naming of Ore Ofe Oluwatodimu Joda. The baby came after 36years of marriage and from a 60 year old mother. Congratulations mummy Nurse. The baby is being christened by Pastor Olusola Oyewole of Divine Heights Bible Church, Abeokuta. Nigeria.”

