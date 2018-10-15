Spain 2 vs England 3: Chelsea Midfielder, Ross Barkley, Created The Third Goal With This ‘Delicate’ 40 Yards Pass And Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Chelsea midfielder, Ross Barkley, continues his good form to the season. He was the architect of England’s third goal during their clash with former World champion, Spain, today.

The midfielder who was unplayable by the La Roja players during their clash today lifted a delicate long pass over the home side’s defence from over 40 yards and Harry Kane was left with the simple task of squaring for Manchester city’s winger, Raheem Sterling to tap home into an empty net with the goalkeeper David De Gea in no mans land

Video below:



Ross Barkley with a peach to start this! Folks, he’s starting to actually look good. pic.twitter.com/ecYgcdWUMX — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 15, 2018

What people are saying:

A confident and fit Ross Barkley is some player. So exciting to see what he can continue to be under Maurizio Sarri. #cfc — Oliver Harbord (@ojharbord) October 15, 2018

Can’t wait to see what Barkley hates gone do now that he’s back fit and firing 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/mih1yR9Ad6 — sarrismoFC (@_cfcHQ) October 15, 2018

