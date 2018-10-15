Football

Spain 2 vs England 3: Chelsea Midfielder, Ross Barkley, Created The Third Goal With This ‘Delicate’ 40 Yards Pass And Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Image result for ross barkley against spain

Chelsea midfielder, Ross Barkley, continues his good form to the season.  He was the architect of England’s third goal during their clash with former World champion, Spain, today.

The midfielder who was unplayable by the La Roja players during their clash today lifted a delicate long pass over the home side’s defence from over 40 yards and Harry Kane was left with the simple task of squaring for Manchester city’s winger, Raheem Sterling to tap home into an empty net with the goalkeeper David De Gea in no mans land

Video below:

What people are saying:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Here Is How England’s Players Reacted To Win Over Spain

Spain vs England: Check Out What People Are Saying About This Rashford’s Goal (Video)

Spain vs England: Raheem Sterling Ends His 3 Years International Goal Drought With This ‘Wonderful’ Goal ( Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 15TH OCTOBER

Betting Tips: Spain vs England

Strasbourg vs Monaco: Thiery Henry’s First Match As Monaco’s Coach – 5 Things Arsene Wenger Has To Say

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Set Sight On Second Leg

Scotland 1 Portugal 3: Here Is How Portugal Reacted To Win

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 14TH OCTOBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *