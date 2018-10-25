Fans Laud Arsenal New Coach, Unai Emery, For Turning The Club’s Fortune Around In A Little Time

Arsenal new manager, Unai Emery, seems to have hit the ground running as he made it 11 wins across all competitions for the Gunners with the win over Sporting CP today at the ongoing EUROPA league tournament.

Recall that the former Paris Saint German(PSG) tactician said that he only needs a little time to give Arsenal a winning mentality after his consecutive defeat to both Manchester City and their London rival, Chelsea, during the early season.

Despite consecutive defeats to these clubs in the early season, Arsenal stand in 4th position in the league table with just two points behind the league leaders(Mancity) and have also gone on to win 11 consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since October 2007.

As a result of this amazing feat, football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

Arsenal make it 11 wins on the bounce. Emery impressively making a difference very quickly. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 25, 2018

Eleven straight win in all competition, nothing is won yet and I'm not foolish enough to think Unai Emery is now a magician but to be able to find the right balance in rotation on all competition, keep all the players happy and competing all at the same time is great. #COYG — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) October 25, 2018

It seems Unai Emery uses the first half to study the opponents and the second half to counter them. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/UuzSw0zA9J — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) October 25, 2018