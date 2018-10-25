Football

Fans Laud Arsenal New Coach, Unai Emery, For Turning The Club’s Fortune Around In A Little Time

Image result for Unai emery and arsenal players

Arsenal new manager, Unai Emery, seems to have hit the ground running as he made it 11 wins across all competitions for the Gunners with the win over Sporting CP today at the ongoing EUROPA league tournament.

Recall that the former Paris Saint German(PSG) tactician said that he only needs a little time to give Arsenal a winning mentality after his consecutive defeat to both Manchester City and their London rival, Chelsea, during the early season.

Despite  consecutive defeats to these clubs in the early season, Arsenal stand in 4th position in the league table with just two points behind the league leaders(Mancity) and have also gone on to win  11 consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since October 2007.

As a result of this amazing feat, football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

