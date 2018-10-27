Billionaire kidnappers, Evans gives graphics description of how police allegedly tortured him into confessing

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans has told of how men of the Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and men of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Intelligence response team, coerced him into giving statement.

The alleged kidnapper who is facing trial for a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping alongside six others, at the Ikeja High Court in Lagos on Friday.

Olanrewaju Ajanaku, his lawyer, reveales that a video purpottedly showing Evans writing his statement in the presence of law enforcement agents was doctored.

Evans, while giving evidence as his lawyer led him, gave a graphic description of how police officers tortured him after his arrest. He also told of how they allegedly murdered suspected who were paraded alongside him.

In his words;

“Insp. Haruna (member of IG’s Intelligence Response Team) took me to Abuja and brought me back to Lagos, where I was at the I-G’s Guest House at Obalende, Lagos.

“Sunny, the 2 I/C (second in command) to Abba Kyari, Head of the IRT, Mr. Christian Ugu, Mr. Phillip and other police officers working with them were there.

“Haruna brought about 25 sheets of paper and asked me to sign; that day, my mind told me not to sign because it might be my death warrant. Phillip put his hand in his pocket and brought out a brown hospital card; showed it to me and told me to sign it, saying that ‘do you think that we are joking here?’ he said if anything happens to me here, this card covers everything.

“Phillip said the police will not be held responsible, and before I knew, Ugu slapped me and that was how they started beating me.”

“Mr. Ugu was smoking, he quenched the cigarette on my hand. My lord, look at my head where they beat me; My Lord, look at my hand.

“They took me to the backyard of the I-G’s guest house; I sustained injuries on my head and body, and Phillip asked the policemen to walk on me and when I started bleeding, he said you think we are joking here.

“At the backyard, I saw some people that I was paraded with; they were wearing leg chains. Some of them had bullet wounds on their legs and Phillip ordered Haruna to bring a big brown sellotape, handkerchief and poly bags.

“Haruna forced a handkerchief into the mouth of one of them; he used the sellotape to tightly tape his mouth and face and put a poly bag over his head and sellotaped it, and used another poly bag and sellotaped it for the second time, and they left the man on the ground.

“The man on the ground was shaking; he pissed (urinated) on his body, he poo-pooed (defecated) on his body and, after a while, he went quiet. Haruna went to the man and stepped on his body and he was unresponsive and he told me can you see I have travelled him.”

The suspected kidnapper revealed also that four more suspects were executed in the same manner by the police officers and he was made to watch.

“I was brought before them, and I started begging, asking them what do they want me to do, and they told me to cooperate with them, and I said okay that I will do anything they wanted me to do.

“Phillip asked them to take me to the house, and he asked if I knew the method of killing and I said no; they said that it is called ‘Saddam Hussein’.

“He said that there is no way an autopsy can predict the cause of death of the five people they had just killed and that those people have travelled.”

He revealed that be had sign the the 25 sheets of paper with fear and trembling.

“When the Fanta was given to me, I drank it and after a few minutes, they brought the 25 sheets of paper for me and I signed them,” he said.

“Some things were written on some of the sheets of paper while some were blank; that was how I was forced to sign the confessional statements.”

On cross-examination by Titilayo Shitta-Bey, Lagos state director of public prosecution (DPP), Evans confirmed his name and the names of his parents, and denied knowing the officers before his arrest.

“I am 38-year-old, I was born on April 29, 1980; my mother’s name is Mrs Chinwe Onwuamadike and my father is Mr Stephen Onwuamadike,” he said.

“I did not know Insp. Haruna, Abba Kyari, before my arrest; I’m the one in the video, I was cautioned in the video, but after the cautionary words, I was forced to sign. The story I told the court was never an afterthought, SARS killed more than 30 people in my presence; the killings took place at the I-G’s guest house in Ikoyi.

“On the day I was arrested, I was arrested in my house and I was taken to Ikeja SARS Station; journalists were there; they had beaten the hell out of me in my house, I was interviewed by the journalists on Sunday, a day after I was arrested on Saturday.

“When I was taken to the station, there was a field; I was in a car while I was waiting for Abba Kyari to come. Kyari, when he came, told me to beg for forgiveness in my interview with journalists, and also to inform the world I had cancer which I don’t have. The police killed one Felix Chinemeri in my presence.”

After listening to the submission of Evans, the trial judge, Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until November 23 for continuation of defence in the trial.