Nigerians react to Ganduje’s latest bribery video

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the latest video of

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje receiving kickback from some contractors.

Ganduje, first drew a hive of attention to himself after two video of him, receiving bribe from some contractors were published by Nigerian Daily editor, Jaafar Jaafar.

In the recent video, Ganduje is seen discussing with someone about awarded contracts in the state. Transcription of the video revealed the value of the Deputy Governor’s office as N35million, a certain Dandinshe road valued at N200million (although the speaker said N220 million), and Rochas Road at N69 million.

See reactions from Nigerians below

Ganduje should resign Kano house of Assembly should impeach Ganduje if he refuse to resign APC should drop Ganduje as governorship candidate Surmary of my opinion — Emmanuel Nwachukwu (@emma_dele) October 31, 2018

Festus Keyamo who loves to talk about INTEGRITY and CHARACTER is yet to see Ganduje's dollar video 1, 2 or 3. He paints one party as a party of saints and the other as a party of crooks. Paints one candidate as God and the other a Devil. Nigerians are not fools. — Dr. Dípò (@OgbeniDipo) October 31, 2018

New Ganduje video out everywhere. Not on iTunes. The onus is on the Kano State Assembly to act on the matter while the EFCC get on with investigating the allegations pending the inevitable end of his immunity from prosecution. A further dent on the “anti-corruption” posturing. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 31, 2018

It is already too late for @MBuhari to make a statement on Gov Ganduje.

This is the worst and most high profile example of how compromised the anti corruption agenda has become.

Irrespective of what was going on there, the mere perception is enough to lean on him — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) October 31, 2018

Buhari welcomed Ganduje to Aso Rock even after 2 videos. Shook hands with him smiling and never said a word about corruption. There's a 3rd video now but we haven't heard a word from him yet. If you didn't believe we were fighting corruption before, well there's your proof… — Dolapo Oni (@Dolarpo) October 31, 2018

We all know that If Buhari really wants Ganduje gone, he'd be gone. But let's act as if we are fighting corruption. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) October 31, 2018

So there is still no condemnation of the Ganduje videos either from the APC or the Presidency. A duo that rode in to power on the chariot of anti-corruption. Posterity may never forgive this acts of willful blindness. — Abba Kalgo, Ph.D. (@kalgoas) October 31, 2018

The very very very shameful video of #Ganduje again. I used to respect him and believed that he has a genuine desire for the people. Unfortunately, the evidence against him is so great that the only option left is taking the path of honor and respectfully resign. I feel betrayed. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 31, 2018

How is Ganduje still the Governor of Kano state after video after video keeps coming out of him collecting bribe. Nigeria needs collective therapy. — The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) October 31, 2018