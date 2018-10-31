Politics, Trending

Nigerians react to Ganduje’s latest bribery video

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the latest video of
Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje receiving kickback from some contractors.

Ganduje, first drew a hive of attention to himself after two video of him, receiving bribe from some contractors were published by Nigerian Daily editor, Jaafar Jaafar.

In the recent video, Ganduje is seen discussing with someone about awarded contracts in the state. Transcription of the video revealed the value of the Deputy Governor’s office as N35million, a certain Dandinshe road valued at N200million (although the speaker said N220 million), and Rochas Road at N69 million.

See reactions from Nigerians below

