ABUAD student fights his lecturer for trying to seize his phone (Video)

There was drama during a night class, yesterday at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as a student slugged it out with his lecturer.

According to reports, the drama played out during AFE 101 lecture when the lecturer tried seizing the phone of the 100 Level Engineering student, who strongly resisted the attempt.

The issue later degenerated into a struggle between the duo, during which the student’s head was hit against the floor by the lecturer.

