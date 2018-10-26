ACPN Presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili to host world press conference on Monday – themed ‘For those who say we cannot win’

Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) will be hosting a world press conference on Monday, October 29, 2019.

Themed ‘For those who say we cannot win’, the press event will afford the presidential candidate and former World Bank Vice President for Africa, an opportunity to unveil her campaign roadmap, communicate its essence, and engage Nigerians directly on this urgent marathon to rebuild nation.

“My beloved compatriots and fellow occupiers of the #OfficeOfTheCitizen, We need YOU. I need YOU. Nigeria needs YOU. IT IS TIME TO FIGHT FOR A NEW NIGERIA. I am totally committed to leading and mobilizing all our

citizens on a #ProjectRescueNigeria. ‪On Monday, 29 October, just before my listening tour of every state in Nigeria, I will be delivering a major call to action in Lagos. For those who think we should wait until 2023; for those who say we have to ‘manage’ the lesser of two evils; those who prefer either corruption or incompetence; and for those of you who are fired up but wonder how serious I am about this urgent mission, please join me on Monday at 11am,” she tweeted in an announcement this morning.

Following her prepared speech, Ezekwesili will take questions from invited press. The event will be streamed live on her social media handles.

Ezekwesili who declared her intention to run for President on Sunday, October 7, 2018, is the leading female presidential candidate in the race to win the 2019 general elections. She recently concluded a series of international high level meetings over the past two weeks in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Kenya.

