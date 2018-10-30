Actor Benson Okonkwo semi-nude photos goes viral

Actor, Benson Okonwko shares a strong message to all those criticizing him and all his frenemies as he shares semi-nude photos.

The actor advised Nigerians to focus more on how to better their lives rather than give more attention to how other people live their own lives.

Read his message below:

“I humbly feel people should dedicate more time and attention towards bettering their lives before trying to fix others. The sky is quite wide enough for everyone to spread their wings and fly to whatsoever destination they choose to!

Everyone with their cross to carry, so people need learn to mind their business and if ever they mean well for other people they care about, then there is a proper/ constructive way of doing such, not the bitterness and hypocrisies we find around today.

The worst thing that can ever happen to any human on earth is to find people that tend to smile at you and pretend they have your interest at heart,and then at the same time be the same ones stabbing you at your back.

Woe to all the frenemies out there! Grow some balls and turn a new leaf. You can’t be working towards the downfall of your fellow man and expect to be successful in your chosen field or career. Karma will surely catch up with you!

Fake Beings everywhere. You can’t take down who God has blessed. We all have our lives to live. People should channel their energy towards becoming a happy and fulfilled individuals. We shall all be fine at the end. Don’t be a counterfeit,be original!”