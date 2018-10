Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo wrote his final exams today as he graduated from the law department of the University of Abuja after 5-years.

KOK took to his Instagram page to announce the good news saying, ‘another milestone, another prominence. Thank you friends and Thank God Almighty’.

See photos and video below;

Kanayo is currently contesting for a post as House of Representatives Member for his home constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.