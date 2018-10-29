Actress Ada Slim Ties The Knot With Her Caucasian Hearthrob (Photos)

Award winning Tv-host film-maker and actor, Ada Slim is married. The beautiful actress married her Caucasian lover, Karl SK. Ada and her groom, who is an engineer, tied the knot over the weekend.

The event was attended by some celebrity friends of Ada, including Chinyere Wilfred. Toyin Lawani’s son, Tenor, was one of the kids who played a part at the wedding.

Sharing the photos to Instagram, her husband Karl Sk wrote: “Yesterday I married my first love’

Ada, who has now changed her Instagram username from Ada Slim to Ada Karl.

wrote:

‘Thank you for loving me unconditionally, we are in this FOREVER ??

Happy married life to US @karlsk1 #Adakarl #MrsSK #Adaslim #Theskargards’

More photos below.