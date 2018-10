Actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to her IG to share some sultry photos of herself relaxing on a couch while covering her modesty with a towel.

Eniola is really having the best time of her life as she captions;

“Living my best life… Make every an adventure”

Badmus came into limelight in year 2008 after she featured in the film Jenifa.

41-year old curvaceous celebrity and filmmaker, has jetted out of the country to ease off stress.

See more photos below: