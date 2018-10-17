Actress Eve Esin dazzles in new photos as she celebrates her birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, has taken to her social media pages to celebrate her birthday with some gorgeous photos that has got people wondering if she’s aging backwards.

The Oron, Akwa Ibom state-born delectable actress who joined the movie industry in 2008, and has appeared in so many Nollywood movies, shared the adorable photos and wrote:

“I can’t keep calm cos it’s my birthday in a bit. Being amongst the living for 365 days is nothing but grace. Super grateful to my creator.”

Born on October 17th 1986, Eve who is celebrating her 32nd birthday, can be described as a triple threat as she’s isn’t just an actress, but a model and TV personality.

She has bagged many awards including Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards and Awards, Best Actress in Nigeria at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, amongs many other.

See more photos below: