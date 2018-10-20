Actress Faithia Balogun reacts to Ooni of Ife’s 3rd marriage

Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun has now come out to react to the 3rd marriage of the Ooni of Ife.

A twitter user slammed the idea of the Ooni having his 3rd marriage saying that if it were to be a woman, she would come under serious backlash from Nigerians.

Reacting to the tweet, Faithia Balogun wrote on her IG page saying;

“I have absolute respect for our Ooni…this poat is necessarily not about him. It is about how we see and talk about women. Why do we ‘hit’ women too much innour society…qe need to stop demonizing women while we make excuse for men. Selah!”