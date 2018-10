Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has taken to her inststory to reveal a very juicy offer she got to feature in a porn video for £10,000.

The actress who shared this told her fans that many would have jumped into the offer without thinking, she then turned down the offer.

Another fan took to her DM to say that she might have taken the offer privately but Fapson replied him by saying that she didn’t.

Read post below;