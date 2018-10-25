Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Glows In Bikini-Themed Photos

Nigerian film actress, ex-beauty pageant and event manager, Ibinabo Fiberesima, shared bikini-themed photos as she vacationed in Catanaun Cove, Philippines.

#gratefulheart #believe #happy #thankful ’ She wrote.

Ibinabo Fiberesima is a famous Nigerian actress, event manager, and ex-beauty pageant contestant. She is half Nigerian, half Irish. The start of her career was rather successful, but her life has not been a bed of roses. Years ago, she was sentenced to prison for manslaughter after being involved in a car crash.