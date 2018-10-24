Uncategorized

Actress Juliet Ibrahim confirms break up with Iceberg Slim, says it was mutual (video)

Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim months ago was said to have broken up with her boyfriend and singer, Iceberg Slim.

Amidst the rumours the actress never granted an interview or took to her social media handle to reveal the real reason they parted ways. They moved on with their lives and pretended as if nothing happened.

In a recent interview, Ibrahim finally gathered courage to speak on her breakup with Iceberg Slim. According to the pretty movie star, she disclosed that their breakup was a mutual agreement.

She said:

“You don’t need to go for anybody. I carried myself (laughs). When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen. I don’t know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn’t say because no matter what I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term. You are not supposed to regret anything in life. You are supposed to learn, take it as a lesson.”

Watch video below:




Tags

You may also like

Tiwa Savage gives relationship advise amidst Fever Video controversy

I’m ugly & rocking it – UK-based Nigerian lady Ebonylips reveals

Young lady turns her NYSC uniform to traditional attire in birthday photos

“The chemistry is so believable” – Faithia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance in “Fever” video

Breaking: Federal High Court grants Fayose N50m bail

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma shares lovely photos of herself & her sister, Jennifer

Education that can’t create jobs is useless – Chris Ngige

Federal Government to limit number of children per mother

Fathia Balogun reacts to Wizkid and Tiwa’s romance in “Fever” video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *