Actress Kehinde and filmmaker Odukoya so elated as they welcome another son

Actress Kehinde Olorunyomi and her hubby, Adewunmi Odukoya are filled with joy as they welcome another son.

Kehinde who is happily married to Adewunmi Odukoya, on Thursday, October 18, took to her Instagram handle to share the good news, according to the proud mom, ‘her Christmas gift came early’.

Her Instagram post reads:

“Christmas came early”.

Kehinde also shared another post of her baby boy with the caption:



“You can call me mama for the boys 😁. This bundle of joy arrived a few hours ago. @adewunmiodukoya and I are excited to have him with us. May the Lord do this miracle for anyone looking for such , Amen 🙏😁”