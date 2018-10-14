News Feed

Actress Laide Bakare Bags Double Awards in Manchester

US based actress, Laide Bakare has bagged double awards in Manchester. She made the announcement on her IG handle, appreciating God, her family and fans world wide.

“Just WON WAZOBIA 2018 Nollywood recognition Award 🥇 in Manchester, All thanks 🙏 to Almighty God ! MY WONDERFUL FAMILY AND FANS WORLD 🌎 WIDE 💪🙏🙏💪🕺🕺

She later got another award at the event.

🥇🥇🥇🙏🙏🙏 FOREVER THANKFUL TO ALMIGHTY GOD. 🎼 everything na Double Double 🎼 💃💃💃” she said.

Laide Bakare is a US based Nigerian actress, movie producer and entrepreneur known for her outstanding roles in Yoruba movies. She made her acting debut in 1999 where she starred in a movie titled “Adeyemi” produced by Muka Ray. She has also starred in over 50 Nollywood  movies.

