Uncategorized

Actress Mama Rainbow celebrates her 76th birthday with beautiful photos

Age is nothing but a number as veteran actress, Idowu Philips shares some stunning photos to mark her 76th birthday.

Veteran actress, Esther Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow turns 76 today and is marking the special day with some really cute photos.

With the photos she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, we can assure you that she doesn’t look any bit close to 76!

She went on to caption one of the photos with a quote where she even asked her fans and followers if she looked anything close to 76.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! DO I LOOK 76YRS ???? MY FANS FRIENDS FOLLOWERS TELL ME,” she wrote.

See more images:




Tags

You may also like

Fayose rocks branded t-shirt as he arrives EFCC office

Actress Tonto Dikeh threatens to expose luxury hotel in Nigeria

Nigeria amputee football team in ghastly car crash En-route Abuja for visa appointment (Photos)

“How my boyfriend’s other girlfriend and I became close friends” – Nigerian lady

Female presidential candidate advises Atiku to ditch his presidential ambition & support her to succeed Buhari

Anthony Joshua celebrates his 29th birthday with friends (Photos)

Atiku Abubakar gives Senate President, Bukola Saraki fresh appointment

32-year-old Nigerian man married to 50-year-old Russian woman dies of heart attack

White lady calls her Nigerian husband sweet names in Igbo language

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *