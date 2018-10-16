Actress Mama Rainbow celebrates her 76th birthday with beautiful photos

Age is nothing but a number as veteran actress, Idowu Philips shares some stunning photos to mark her 76th birthday.

Veteran actress, Esther Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow turns 76 today and is marking the special day with some really cute photos.

With the photos she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, we can assure you that she doesn’t look any bit close to 76!

She went on to caption one of the photos with a quote where she even asked her fans and followers if she looked anything close to 76.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! DO I LOOK 76YRS ???? MY FANS FRIENDS FOLLOWERS TELL ME,” she wrote.

See more images: