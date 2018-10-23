Actress Mercy Aigbe looks stunning in new photos, declares herself her Excellency

Nollywood actress and business woman, Mercy Aigbe, is no doubt a fashion icon as she stuns her fans with her well combined outfits.

She is one celebrity fashion lovers look out for on the red carpet at events because her outfits are usually one that gets people drooling and tongues wagging.

The pretty mother of two recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself as she showed off her stylish ensemble.

Mercy was spotted wearing an army green tee-shirt paired with army green trousers that were ripped at the knees. She complemented the look with a green and red hairband.

Finally, she wore a pair of gold mules to complete the whole look.

In one of the captions on the photos, Mercy referred to herself as Her Excellency. Well, if she is referring to her style, then she is not far from the truth.