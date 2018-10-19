Uncategorized

Actress Okpala Chisom questions why God has refused to heal her depression, threatens suicide

Beautiful actress, Chisom, has questioned why God has refused to heal her depression as she threatens suicide in shocking social media posts.

In series of suicidal posts on Instagram, fast-rising pretty Nollywood actress, Okpala Chisom, revealed that she is suffering depression.

The beautiful screen star wondered why God won’t heal her of depression, and went on to share emojis of a gun and a crying face.

She also wrote: “What if you never get to hear from me again?.”

See the actress’ suicide posts below;

