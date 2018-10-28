Actress Olive Utalor demands assurance from boyfriend as she marks birthday

Just recently, budding actress, Olive Utalor, clocked a new age and revealed that she expects a special ‘assurance’ gift from her man.

Like most Nollywood celebs, Utalor released photos from her birthday shoot on social media, where she decided to display her beautiful cultural attire.

As pretty as she looked, many fans are still surprised that she demanded assurance from her man as sign that they are enjoying spending time together.

Speaking to Potpourri, Olive revealed that she will like a brand new car as a birthday gift because of the nature of her job.

She said:

“Absolutely there’s no lady without someone special in their life and that leads me to say I truly have a boyfriend. He is such a cool dude, very articulate and strict, handsome, benevolent with a God-fearing heart. Sincerely, I would expect him to give me a reliable assurance on my birthday as a gift. Simply because I need a brand new exquisite car. Just for the nature of my job, mind you, it doesn’t mean I am a materialistic woman, it’s good you speak your mind always. And it would be the greatest gift I would have on my birthday,”