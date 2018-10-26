Actress Osas Ajibade Celebrates Birthday With A Must See Dance Video

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, is a year older today and to celebrate she did a very interesting dance video. The actor and host who loves to dance said she was inspired by her experience on the show- ‘Fela and The Kalakuta QUEENs

She wrote:

‘ LIVING MY BEST LIFE!!!Today is my Birthday and to celebrate I’m excited I can finally check this off my BucketList! Woop Woop!!! I’ve finally done a dance video!!! Soooooooo liberating!!!!

Thank you to EVERYONE who made this come to fruition. Everyone knows I love to dance and so why not kick in this new age with a bang!!! .

With my experience on the show ‘Fela and The Kalakuta QUEENs (thanks @bolabap ) my love for dance was elevated. A long convo, inspiring words and a push from my darlings @lilianyeri and @bunmi_olunloyo months ago allowed me the courage to do this! Thanks my dearies!!!

I’m too excited, I’m very grateful and thankful for so much! Lesson learned – Be the best YOU you can be and live your life to the fullest! Thank you sooooo much to everyone involved! Peace, Love & Blessings!!! #Birthday #osasbucketlist #blessed #grateful #dance #liveyourbestlife ’

‘Thank you Lord for another year, another month, another day!

Grateful for my past,

appreciate my present,

excited for the future!

Thank you Lord!

Happy Birthday to me!

’ She wrote.

She also shared some beautiful photos from the premier of Kemi Adetiba movie.