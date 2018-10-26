Actress Osas Ajibade Celebrates Birthday With A Must See Dance Video

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, is a year older today and to celebrate she did a very interesting dance video. The actor and host who loves to dance said she was inspired by her experience on the show- ‘Fela and The Kalakuta QUEENs
👑💃🏾🙏🏾 LIVING MY BEST LIFE!!! . Today is my Birthday and to celebrate I’m excited I can finally check this off my BucketList! Woop Woop!!! I’ve finally done a dance video!!! Soooooooo liberating!!!! . Thank you to EVERYONE who made this come to fruition. Everyone knows I love to dance and so why not kick in this new age with a bang!!! . With my experience on the show ‘Fela and The Kalakuta QUEENs (thanks @bolabap 😘) my love for dance was elevated. A long convo, inspiring words and a push from my darlings @lilianyeri and @bunmi_olunloyo months ago allowed me the courage to do this! Thanks my dearies!!! . I’m too excited, I’m very grateful and thankful for so much! Lesson learned – Be the best YOU you can be and live your life to the fullest! . Thank you sooooo much to everyone involved! . Choreography: @bunmi_olunloyo . Amazing Dancers: @bunmi_olunloyo & @lilianyeri . Videographer & Editing: @jeff_derick & @miiike_af . DJ Mix: @djnanaofficial (So amazing) 🎶 Rosalina by BM, Grown Woman by Beyoncé and Tur-key Nla by Wande Coal 🎶 . Makeup: @africcana . Costumes: @bunmi_olunloyo . Location: @bailamos_dance . . . Peace, Love & Blessings!!! #Birthday #osasbucketlist #blessed #grateful #dance #liveyourbestlife 👑🎉🙏🏾
‘Thank you Lord for another year, another month, another day!
Grateful for my past,
appreciate my present,
excited for the future!
Thank you Lord!
Happy Birthday to me!
’ She wrote.
She also shared some beautiful photos from the premier of Kemi Adetiba movie.