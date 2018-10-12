News Feed

Actress Precious Onah shows off the “demon” sent in the form of a scorpion to her room (photo)

Nollywood actress, Peggy Onah, has taken to her Instagram page to share a photo and reveal how she found a dead scorpion in her room.

The screen star who thanked God for delivering her, believes that the scorpion was a ‘demon sent from the pit of hell’ to her, but God handled it.

She posted the photo and wrote: “The word of God says that I shall trample upon serpents and scorpion and the angle of the Lord shall bear me up upon their wings less I dash my foot against a stone.

“U demon what ever pit of hell u r been sent from, where am seated is far above principalities and power. I found this scorpion in my room already dead and dry with the head cut off. meanwhile my windows are always locked. I give glory to God Almighty, my Alpha and omega.”

See her full post below;

