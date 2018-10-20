News Feed

Actress, Shola Fapson reacts after she was offered a huge sum of money to act in a porn movie

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson has revealed that she was the sum of offered £10,000 to act in a porn movie but she was not impressed and quickly blasted the man who gave her the offer.

In a screenshot of the chat which she shared on her page, the man promised that her face will be blurred in the video and all she has to do is eat his butt.

He signed the proposition off with “happy arse eating” – after she declined, he offered to pay her £20 to “swallow a horse di**

Below is Shola’s reaction to the man’s proposal,

