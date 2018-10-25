Actress Toyin Abraham Reacts to ‘Her Engagement’ to Nollywood Actor

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her social media page to clarify the ongoing reports that she’s engaged to an actor.

The actress in her post described such report as fallacious and should be disregarded.

Toyin wrote: “It has come to my attention reports from some quarters saying that I am about to get married to a fellow actor.

“This assertion, insinuation, and report are false and fallacious.

“I have respect for actors but I am not about to get married to anyone who is an actor.

“I have been busy with my work as an actor, working tirelessly on my TV, my lipstick launch and other businesses.

The only relationship I have with any man in the industry is purely professional and it is high time we stop insinuating and spreading false rumors when we see two colleagues of opposite sex working together.

“That is what the job entails and I expect that people should be smarter than this,” she said.

Abraham, who is reportedly engaged to an unknown lawyer, added that she would inform her fans whenever she is ready to get married.

“If and when I am ready to walk down the aisle, you will not be hearing it from the rumor mongers, gossip magazine that is no longer in the city and people hell-bent on cooking up imaginative stories about me. You will be hearing it from me directly.

“I reiterate that I am not about to get married to ANY fellow actor,” she added

Recall that Toyin had in 2015 divorced her estranged husband, Adeniyi Johnson.