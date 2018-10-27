Actress Uche Jombo reveals her plans to stop having babies as she is okay with just one child

Nigerian actress, screenwriter and film producer Uche Jombo has revealed her plans to stop having babies as she is okay with just one child.

Speaking with Inside Nollywood, the Abia State-born actress again shied away from addressing the rumours surrounding the breakup of her marriage to Puerto Rican Kenney Rodriguez. SHe said;

“Sorry, I don’t talk about my marriage. As for having another child, no! I’m okay with just one child,”

Speaking on the challenges of being a filmmaker, She adjudged that it’s a process that only gets better with time and consistency. SHe said;

“People often ask me about the challenges of a female filmmaker, but come on, it makes no difference whether you’re male or female. It’s not a gender thing. It’s all about filmmaking and how serious you are. For me, if you have an opportunity to make a film, just do it. If you don’t get it right the first time, try again; it’s a process.

“Let people see the change and growth as you continue. People should see the progress, and please, learn new things every time. Take a course; six months or one year, and try to do something different. This is a profession you can be in till you die, so you can always go back, rebrand and relaunch. Nollywood has really given us a lot, so we the veterans should try and invest in the industry.”