Actress Yvonne Nelson alongside her baby daddy celebrate their daughter’s first birthday bash (Photos+Video)

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson and her baby-daddy, Jamie Roberts were all smiles as they celebrated their daughter’s birthday party in Ghana.

Recall that the actress welcomed her first child with Jamie, a professional photographer from Wales in the UK, on October 29, and since then tongues have been wagging.

Many Ghanaians have wondered why Yvonne Nelson would choose Jamie who is allegedly an “unemployed” man, to the extent of having a child with him out of wedlock.

But in an interview with Zylofon media, Yvonne has stated that fate brought the two of them together. According to her the moment she saw Jamie, she felt that “Yes this is the man I want to be with.”




