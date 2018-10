Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is in a celebration mood as her daughter, Ryn Roberts, celebrates her first birthday today, 29th October 2019.

The beautiful screen star and proud mum, shared some beautiful new photos as well as an adorable video collage of the celebrant.

She captioned photo:

“My baby is 1 😊🙏🏽🎈🎂 @rynroberts #thankyoujesus

She wrote on a video collage: “Today……is an emotional day for me ❤️🙏🏽 @rynroberts #thankyoujesus.”

See her post below: