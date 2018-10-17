Politics, Trending

Adebayo Shittu rocks ‘unexpected’ attire to FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting at the presidential villa today.

However, Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu who was disqualified from the Oyo state gubernatorial race of the All Progressives Congress(APC) stunned everyone with his attire.

Shittu, a Lawyer, had threatened to drag APC to court for disqualifying him over that fact that he didn’t participate in the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) programme after he graduated from university, even though he left University of Ibadan, at the age of 25.

However, the Minister appeared at the FEC meeting rocking a core Igbo attire and we thought, you might want to see.

Take a look below

You may also like

Saraki stops Akpabio from speaking on Senate floor

Fayose detained by EFCC, PDP raises alarm, Nigerians react

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th October

Father fakes son’s death with a log of wood inside coffin

Nigeria failed her!!! Angry and sad Nigerians react to Hauwa Liman’s execution by Boko Haram

Its not the kind of phone call anyone prays to make – Buhari speaks about calling Hauwa Liman’s father

How did Atiku Abubakar get that rich? ► See Atiku’s Companies, Mansions, Private Jet & Cars

Fayemi takes over from Fayose as Ekiti state governor

Fayose rocks branded t-shirt as he arrives EFCC office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *