Adeleke arraigned over examination malpratice

Senator Ademola Adeleke, who contested the Osun state governorship election in 2019 has been arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja for alleged involvement in examination malpractices.

The senator representing Osun West along with four were arraigned before the Court by the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in a four-count charge of impersonation, registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State to enable them sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.

Other defendants, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, are: Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of the school), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school Registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (teacher).

Adeleke and the four other defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge against them was read to them. His lawyers prayed the court to grant them bail pending trial.

Justice Inyam Ekwo granted Adeleke bail on self recognition, while the other defendants were allowed on bail at N2million and a surety each, who must be responsible person, and owns a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.